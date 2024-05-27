CXO Moves: Exec movements across Omnicom Media Group, PepsiCo, Tata Digital, Mindshare and others

Keep up with all the key people movements in the brand marketing ecosystem in Storyboard18’s CXO Moves. Here’s a round-up of the executives who've moved jobs, got bigger roles, switched industries and more.
Aishwarya Lahiri
Previous: Director - investment, Omnicom Media Group
Present: Associate business director, Omnicom Media Group
Omnicom Media Group has elevated Aishwarya Lahiri in a new role. She has worked across NDTV, McCann Erickson, Ogilvy, Hindustan Times, Mindshare, Lodestar UM, Accenture and m/SIX.
Prathyusha Agarwal
Previous: Chief business officer, Byju’s
Present: Chief executive officer, Shopsy
Flipkart’s Shopsy has appointed Prathyusha Agarwal in a new role. She has worked across Unilever, Star India, HDFC Life and Zee Entertainment Enterprises.
Tanya Dubash
Present: brand management, Godrej Industries Group
Tanya Dubash, who is Godrej Industries executive director, will lead Godrej Industries Group’s brand management. The list includes Godrej Industries, Godrej Consumer Products and Godrej Properties, which are all listed companies, as put down by ET report.
Nyrika Holkar, executive director, will lead Godrej Enterprises Group, comprising Godrej & Boyce, and its affiliates.
Vinish Mathews
Previous: Vice President, Client Partner, Google INSEA, Essence
Present: Chief strategy officer, Mindshare
Mindshare has appointed Vinish Mathews in a new role. He has worked across The New Indian Express and Rediffusion Y&R.
Ahmed Elsheikh
Present: CEO, PepsiCo MiddleEast
Ahmed Elsheikh has joined PepsiCo MiddleEast as CEO. He has worked at Johnson & Johnson.
Vishal Parekh
Present: COO, CyberPowerPC India
CyberPower Inc., has announced its launch in India and appointed Vishal Parekh as the country's Chief Operating Officer.
Shubhangi Mehta
Previous: Marketing- Head Brand,Communications & Digital, Soroco
Present: Director - marketing, HCLSoftware
Shubhangi Mehta has joined HCLSoftware in a new role. She has worked across Thomspon Reuters, Haymarket Media Group, India Law Offices, NFX Digital, and GoodWorker.
Neelesh Talathi
Previous: Chief financial officer, Mensa Brands
Present: Group Chief Financial Officer, CarDekho Group
CarDekho Group has appointed Neelesh Talathi in a new role. He has worked across Hindustan Unilever, Unilever, Vedanta Resources and Pepperfry.
Abhimanyu Lal
Previous: Chief business officer, growth, Tata Digital
Present: Chief marketing officer, Tata Neu
Abhimanyu Lal, who led Tata Digital as Tata Digital as Chief Business Officer - Growth (Product Commerce) since April 2023, has been appointed as the marketing head of Tata Neu, in a leadership rejig of the executive team at Tata Group's multi-purpose super app. Lal joined Tata Digital in 2019 as its chief marketing officer and head operations.
Lal has worked across Tata Strategic Management Group, eBay India, Twyst.in, KartRocket and Pepperfry.
Sanjay Mishra
Previous: Vice President and Global CIO at L&T Construction, Larsen & Toubro
Present: Chief digital and information officer, Jindal Stainless
Jindal Stainless has appointed Sanjay Mishra in a new role. He has worked across IBM and GE Healthcare.
Neville Shah
Previous: Senior executive creative director, Ogilvy
Present: Chief creative officer, FCB Kinnect
FCB Kinnect appoints Neville Shah in a new role. He has worked across TBWA\India, DDB Mudra, JWT (now VML), Creativeland Asia and MTV India.
Yasha Chandra
Previous: Client partner, iProspect
Present: Performance marketing lead, BOQ Group
Yasha Chandra has joined BOQ Group in a new role. She has worked across Marcom Tata Indicom Tele Services, Branded Retail Tata Tele Services, Gutenberg LLC, MEIZU and Mindshare.
Kalen Thornton
Previous: VP - sports, entertainment and gaming, PepsiCo
Present: Global brand chief, Pizza Hut
Pizza Hut has appointed Kalen Thornton in a new role. He has worked across Dalias Cowboys, Citi, Morgan Stanley and Nike.
Ashish Tambe
Previous: Executive creative director, FCB Kinnect
Present: National creative director, Social Beat
Social Beat has appointed Ashish Tambe in a new role. He has worked at Network18 Media & Investments.
Gopa Menon
Previous: Head of digital, South Asia, Mindshare
Gopa Menon has exited Mindshare. He has worked across INC Communication, JWT, GroupM and Isobar.
Dimpy Yadav
Previous: General manager, Xaxis India
Present: Head of strategy - digital, Mindshare
Dimpy Yadav joins Mindshare in a new role. She has worked at GroupM too.
Krishnan Menon
Previous: President, experience, Asia, Ogilvy
Present: Managing Director, Southeast Asia, R/GA
R/GA has appointed Krishnan Menon in a new role. He has worked across Kinetic Worldwide, Wunderman, Wunderman Thompson and Dentsu.
Ritu Mittal
Present: Head - marketing and digital, consumer health - India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka
Ritu Mittal, who is Bayer's head - marketing and digital for the Indian region, has taken up the additional responsibilities of Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. Mittal has worked across Accenture Business Consulting and Procter & Gamble.
Compiled by Kashmeera Sambamurthy