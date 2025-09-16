Dell Technologies brings global media buying in-house in USD 600 mn shift

ADVERTISEMENT
American multinational technology company Dell Technologies is transitioning to an in-house model for its global media buying operations, which are estimated to exceed $600 million annually, according to a report by Digiday.
This shift reportedly began in earnest in Q1 of this year and is expected to have a significant downstream impact on Dell's long-standing relationships with external advertising partners, including WPP’s media arm, which has served as a key agency partner.
As part of a phased rollout, the company has initially brought its search and social media activities in-house. This transition will expand to markets in Europe and APAC over the next 12 months.
A Dell spokesperson noted that the company continues to work with WPP to evolve its advertising strategy, ensuring it reaches the right audiences with messaging that resonates—despite the operational changes.
According to COMvergence, Dell's media spend is estimated at approximately USD 600 million. The company is also leveraging AI to scale its marketing efforts and enhance its adtech capabilities, including improved targeting and personalization through programmatic technologies.