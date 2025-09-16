The Boomerang Effect: Why talent keeps circling back to old firms

When Ajit Varghese returned to Madison earlier this year, it was more than just a high-profile hire. It was the latest example of a growing phenomenon sweeping through industries: “boomerang hiring”- the practice of professionals returning to their old workplaces after stints elsewhere.

For agencies navigating a post-pandemic marketplace where talent is as valuable as creativity itself, this trend signals a deeper shift. Boomerang hiring is not merely about nostalgia - it’s about opportunities, trust, unfinished business, and the cultural chemistry that defines the business of ideas.

“Compared to 2023, the number of returning employees has nearly doubled in 2025,” says Vanaja Pillai, President of 22feet Tribal Worldwide.

“Exits are cordial and relationships remain strong - which is why so many people see a future with us later in their careers. They come back in different roles, often senior ones, always with greater experience that makes us stronger.”

Why the industry is embracing returnees

The advertising fraternity has always been tight-knit. Professionals move fluidly between agencies, networks, and brands, but the pull of familiar cultures, trusted leaders, and creative comfort zones often proves irresistible.

“People are the real currency in advertising,” says Siddhartha Singh, Managing Partner & COO, Infectious Advertising.

“Boomerang hiring isn’t déjà vu- it’s pragmatism. Sometimes the best bet is on someone who already knows your culture and can hit the ground running.”

That cultural familiarity is often a strategic advantage. Unlike industries where processes or tech frameworks dominate, adland thrives on personal chemistry, creative collaboration, and agility. Returning talent comes back wiser, hungrier, and better aligned with both the agency’s vision and the industry’s new realities.

Not all comebacks are fairy tales

Yet, some leaders caution against romanticising the trend.

“Not everyone returns because their old agency was great,” argues Aalap Desai, Co-Founder & CCO, tgthr.

“Sometimes people come back because the market shrunk unexpectedly, or options were limited. Agencies need a reality check before claiming that every returnee is proof they’re a ‘great place to work.’”

Desai also points to how agencies handle exits.

“Too often, when someone quits, management takes it as betrayal. That’s short-sighted. If you keep doors open, a returnee comes back more experienced and the working relationship sparks back instantly. We must stop hating people who leave.”

A broader workplace shift

Beyond advertising, “boomerang careers” are now visible in tech, FMCG, and even finance. But advertising’s people-first DNA makes it uniquely conducive to comebacks.

The work is personal, the culture often intimate, and the industry itself small enough that reputations- and relationships- linger.

Apurv Modi, Co-Founder of Almonds AI, frames it in terms of culture.

“When someone comes back, it’s proof the organisation made a strong impression the first time. It’s not just about hiring the best- it’s about creating an environment people want to return to. Agencies that get this right are investing in trust, adaptability, and belonging, not just perks.”

Siddharth Jalan, Founder of SquidJC, adds, “Good exits are critical. In industries with small talent pools like advertising, HR and leadership can’t treat hiring as transactional. If you nurture alumni networks and stay in touch, people will want to come back. If you don’t, you lose them forever.”

A win-win for agencies and talent

Academics see this as part of a larger evolution in talent management. Dhananjay Bapat, Associate Professor at IIM, likens it to brand loyalty and nostalgia. “Just as consumers return to trusted brands, professionals return to trusted workplaces. Organisations benefit from cross-sector expertise, while employees find renewed purpose.”

In an era where AI and automation are reshaping the business, agencies are rediscovering the irreplaceable value of people and betting on alumni who bring fresh skills, broader perspectives, and proven loyalty.