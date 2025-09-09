Yvonne McGill to step down as Dell CFO; David Kennedy named interim successor

ADVERTISEMENT
Dell Technologies announced on Monday that its Chief Financial Officer, Yvonne McGill, will step down effective September 9, 2025, after nearly three decades with the company, as per media reports.
The tech giant has appointed David Kennedy, senior vice president of Global Business Operations, Finance, as the interim CFO.
Kennedy, a 27-year Dell veteran, will hold the position while the company conducts its search for a permanent successor.
McGill joined Dell Technologies in 1997 and has since held a range of senior leadership roles before becoming Chief Financial Officer. Her previous positions include corporate controller, CFO of the Infrastructure Solutions Group, CFO of Dell’s Asia-Pacific, Japan and China business, and Chief Accounting Officer.
McGill will remain with Dell as an adviser until October 31, 2025, ensuring a smooth transition. Dell emphasized that her resignation was not due to any disagreements regarding its financial statements, reporting practices, or company operations.
Shares of Dell slipped 1.8% in after-hours trading following the announcement. However, the company reaffirmed its third-quarter and full-year forecasts issued last month, signalling stability despite the leadership shake-up.