Tata Play collaborated with Warner Bros. Discovery to launch 'Cartoon Network Forever'

Tata Play has announced to launch Cartoon Network Forever, a new platform service in collaboration with Warner Bros. Discovery. As per the company, this ad-free service marks the return of iconic Cartoon Network programming, rekindling the joy and nostalgia of animated classics for audiences of all age groups.

Available both in English and Hindi, the service offers 24x7 access to an lineup of timeless classics series like Tom & Jerry, Scooby Doo, Baby Looney Tunes, Dexter’s Laboratory, The Powerpuff Girls Classic, Ed Edd n Eddy, Codename: Kids Next Door and many more along with firsthand access to DC’s animated world with Batman, Superman, Justice League, Green Lantern amongst others.

Besides TV, viewers can also enjoy uninterrupted on-the-go viewing on the Tata Play Mobile App.

Pallavi Puri, Chief Commercial and Content Officer, Tata Play, said, “The return of Cartoon Network’s iconic characters strengthens our value-added service offering, giving our viewers a richer tapestry of content to choose from. Whether it’s the nostalgia of reliving your favourite shows or introducing them to a new generation, Cartoon Network Forever offers something special for every household.”

Arjun Nohwar, Managing Director, South Asia, Warner Bros. Discovery said, “Cartoon Network Forever is a new destination for everyone to rediscover the iconic Cartoon Network IPs and relive the sheer joy of childhood memories,” he further added “While there’s a nostalgic delight for those who grew up with the world and explorations of Tom & Jerry, Samurai Jack and The Powerpuff Girls, this is truly about making the magic of Cartoon Network timeless, accessible, and ready to be experienced by all.”