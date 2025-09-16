How to get the viral Nano Banana saree trend right: Inside Google’s AI trend and prompts

ADVERTISEMENT
Google’s Gemini-powered “Nano Banana” AI tool is dominating Instagram feeds in India, with users transforming ordinary selfies into 3D figurines, Bollywood-inspired retro portraits and anime characters. The tool, a rebranded version of Google’s Gemini 2.5 Flash Image Model, has quickly become one of the most talked-about AI trends on social media.
How Nano Banana works
Integrated directly into the Google Gemini app and the Google AI Studio, the Nano Banana feature enables users to turn standard photos into hyper-realistic 3D figures. Its advanced image-to-figure generation has made it especially popular among Indian users, many of whom are creating stylised looks such as chiffon saree portraits. Others are pushing creativity further, using the tool to transform themselves into anime icons, Bollywood stars and even superheroes.
Creative prompts driving the trend
The virality of Nano Banana is fuelled by detailed text prompts that shape the AI-generated outputs. Among the most shared prompts are:
White Saree Prompt: “Create a 4K HD realistic portrait of a woman in a translucent white polka dot saree with blouse for the reference image. Keep the facial features and smile the same. Small pink flower tucked behind her ear, soft, serene expression, warm light from the right casting a cinematic profile shadow. Pure vintage diva energy.”
Black Saree Prompt: “Convert this person into a retro vintage grainy but bright image, black party-wear saree, 90s film aesthetic. She is standing against a solid, deep wall with dramatic shadows and contrast, creating a mysterious and artistic atmosphere. The environment feels windy and romanticised. Lighting is warm, with golden sunset tones evoking golden hour glow. The background is minimalist and slightly textured. Her expression is moody, calm, yet subtly happy and introspective.”
Anime and Fantasy Prompts: Popular examples include Goku from Dragon Ball Z, Spider-Man swinging through New York, Elsa from Frozen, and classic 1970s Bollywood film posters — each prompt carefully crafted with details about costumes, environments and lighting.
Step-by-step guide to executing saree prompts
Log in to Google Gemini or AI Studio with a Google account.
Click on “Try Image Editing” (look for the Banana icon) to enter AI editing mode.
Upload a clear solo picture where your face is visible.
Copy-paste one of the viral saree prompts for transformation.
How to create Bollywood and anime characters
Upload a front-facing, well-lit photo of yourself.
Enter a specific character prompt into Nano Banana. Examples include:
“Turn me into a 90s anime character with spiky hair, glowing aura, standing in a Tokyo street scene.”
“Make me look like a Marvel superhero figurine in a battle-damaged suit with a city skyline background.”
Fine-tune the result by adding stylistic details such as lighting, costume design or aesthetic themes (retro, cyberpunk, fantasy, noir).
From saree nostalgia to superhero fantasies
The Nano Banana trend illustrates how AI-generated imagery is reshaping online self-expression. Whether it is recreating Bollywood glamour, anime power-ups or cinematic superheroes, the tool has turned Instagram into a gallery of surreal and imaginative portraits.