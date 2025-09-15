Tata Sons Chairman Chandrasekaran urges industry-government partnership to unlock AI potential

Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran on Monday highlighted the “enormous” opportunity for India to embrace Artificial Intelligence (AI), urging industry leaders to work closely with the government to harness its potential.

Speaking at the release of Niti Aayog’s report titled “AI for Viksit Bharat: The Opportunity for Accelerated Economic Growth”, Chandrasekaran said AI must be deployed across key sectors such as financial services, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, and manufacturing to unlock value.

He stressed that the government should enable industrialists, as well as small and medium enterprises (SMEs), to fully leverage AI for driving growth, creating jobs, and delivering long-term economic value.

Chandrasekaran also underlined the importance of using AI for skilling and employment generation.

“We should be able to solve basic issues, whether in healthcare or education, using AI, and in doing so, create significant empowerment opportunities and reduce the inequality that exists today,” he added.

According to the Niti Aayog report, faster adoption of AI across industries has the potential to add $500–600 billion to India’s GDP. “India’s combination of a large STEM workforce, expanding R&D ecosystem, and growing digital and technology capabilities position the country to participate in this transformation, with the potential to capture 10–15 percent of global AI value,” the report stated.

The report further highlighted that AI-led productivity could unlock $50–55 billion in financial services and $85–100 billion in manufacturing.