Industry veteran Sundaram Damodarannair appointed as Chairman of Crompton Greaves

In a significant move to bolster its leadership team, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Limited has appointed Sundaram Damodarannair as the Chairman of its Board of Directors, effective September 18, 2025. This follows the completion of his second consecutive term as Non-Executive Independent Director and Chairman, which concludes on September 17, 2025.
Damodarannair, a seasoned executive with over four decades of experience in corporate finance, governance, business performance, and strategy, will now serve as an Additional Non-Executive Non-Independent Director. His tenure is set to continue until he attains the age of seventy-five, on April 15, 2028, subject to shareholder approval.
Damodarannair had a longstanding association with Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL), where he began as a management trainee in 1975. He held key roles, including a six-year stint in London as Commercial Officer for Africa and the Middle East, and later as Senior Vice President for South Asia and Middle East. His tenure at HUL culminated with his role as Chief Financial Officer from 1999 to 2008, and subsequently Vice Chairman and CFO until 2009.
In addition to his new role at Crompton, Damodarannair holds board positions at Infosys Limited, Zurich Kotak General Insurance Company (India) Limited, and Credila Financial Services Limited. He is also a member of the governing council of KREA University and serves on the board of governors at the Institute of Financial Management and Research, Chennai.
Academically accomplished, he holds a Postgraduate degree in Management Studies (MMS), is a Fellow of the Institute of Cost Accountants, and has completed the Advanced Management Program from Harvard Business School.