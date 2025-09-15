The Advertising Club elects Dheeraj Sinha as President

The Advertising Club announced its Managing Committee for the fiscal year 2025–2026 at its 71st Annual General Meeting held in Mumbai.

Dheeraj Sinha, CEO – FCB India & South Asia, has been elected President of The Advertising Club.

Sinha said, “It is an honour to lead The Advertising Club, an institution that represents the collective ambition of our industry. What makes this moment special is the inclusivity and diversity of the committee we have formed — from agency stalwarts to new-age marketers and media platform leaders. Together, we will foster dialogue, build capability, and create opportunities that will strengthen our industry and prepare it for the future.”

The following members were elected as the Office Bearers of The Advertising Club for 2025-2026:

Dheeraj Sinha – President

Amitesh Rao – Vice President

Punitha Arumugam – Secretary

Sonia Huria – Jt. Secretary

Pradeep Dwivedi - Treasurer

Managing committee members include the following industry leaders who will play a decisive role in driving synergies and ensuring the success of all The Advertising Club initiatives: Satya Raghavan, Jitender Dabas, Darshana Shah, Ajay Kakar, Mitrajit Bhattacharya, Aparna Bhawal and Avinash Kaul.

The list of co-opted industry professionals are: Neha Markanda, Sagnik Ghosh and Mansha Tandon.