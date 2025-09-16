Alphabet hits $3 trillion valuation, driven AI push

Alphabet has become the latest tech giant to cross the $3 trillion market capitalisation milestone, joining a select group that includes Microsoft, Apple and Nvidia, as reported by CNBC.

Shares of Google’s parent company surged more than 4% on Monday, closing with a market cap of $3.05 trillion. The rally was fuelled by an antitrust ruling earlier this month, which proved far less damaging than investors had feared.

The U.S. Department of Justice had argued that Google should be forced to divest its Chrome browser, following a district court decision last year that found the company guilty of maintaining an illegal monopoly in search and related advertising. However, Judge Amit Mehta stopped short of enforcing the harshest remedies, easing investor concerns and sending Alphabet’s shares to record highs.

President Donald Trump congratulated the company after the ruling, calling it “a very good day”.

Alphabet stock has now climbed more than 30% in 2025, more than double the Nasdaq’s 15% gain over the same period.

The achievement comes two decades after Google’s initial public offering and just over 10 years since the formation of Alphabet as a holding company, with Google as its largest subsidiary.

Sundar Pichai, who took over as CEO of Alphabet in 2019 from co-founder Larry Page, has faced the dual challenge of mounting regulatory pressure in the U.S. and Europe alongside intensifying competition in artificial intelligence.