Today in AI | xAI fires staff | Airbnb CEO promises jobs | Albania gets AI minister

The world of Artificial Intelligence has only begun to affect human lives. In times like these, staying up-to-date with the AI world is of utmost importance. Storyboard18 brings you the top AI news of the day.

India proposes mandatory labelling of AI-generated content to combat fake news

A parliamentary committee in India has recommended new regulations that could make it compulsory for creators to label all artificial intelligence (AI)-generated content. The panel has also proposed licensing requirements for AI creators, aiming to curb the rapid spread of fake news produced by AI tools and to help the public differentiate between genuine and fabricated material.

The Standing Committee on Communications and Information Technology, chaired by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, has submitted a draft report to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla setting out its recommendations. The report stresses the need for stronger coordination between ministries such as Information and Broadcasting and Electronics and Information Technology, so that clear legal and technological frameworks can be established for identifying and prosecuting those who deploy AI to disseminate false information, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky promises jobs for workers displaced by artificial intelligence

Airbnb co-founder and CEO Brian Chesky has announced that his company intends to provide opportunities for individuals whose roles are taken over by artificial intelligence (AI). Speaking at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference, Chesky explained that Airbnb is working towards becoming an “everything app,” expanding beyond short-term rentals to include a wide range of services and experiences such as private chefs, massages and photography.

Chesky acknowledged that AI is likely to affect a significant number of jobs in the future, but argued that hospitality and services will be comparatively insulated from automation. He suggested that positions in these areas will remain largely people-driven, at least for the next five to ten years.

Albania becomes first country to appoint AI as government minister

Albania has become the first country in the world to appoint an artificial intelligence system as a government minister. The AI-powered digital assistant, named Diella—meaning “sun” in Albanian—has been given responsibility for public procurement with the declared aim of eliminating corruption.

Prime Minister Edi Rama publicly announced the appointment this week. He promised that with her oversight, Albania would become “a country where public tenders are 100% free of corruption.”

Diella was first launched in January as a virtual assistant on Albania’s e-Albania platform, where she helped citizens access documents and services. Styled in traditional Albanian attire, the AI assistant has already processed 36,600 digital documents and delivered nearly 1,000 services through voice commands and electronic stamps.

Elon Musk's xAI lays off 500 employees from data annotation team

Elon Musk's artificial intelligence startup xAI has laid off 500 employees, according to internal emails reviewed by Business Insider. The cuts, announced on Friday night, represent a sweeping "strategic pivot" within the company's operations.

In the internal message, xAI said it will accelerate the expansion of specialist AI tutors while scaling back general AI tutor roles. "As part of this shift in focus, we no longer need most generalist AI tutor positions and your employment with xAI will conclude," the note reportedly stated.