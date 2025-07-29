            
Divya Deshmukh becomes India's first female FIDE World Cup champion and newest grandmaster

At just 19, the Nagpur teen stunned World No. 5 Koneru Humpy in the tiebreaker to win the Women’s World Cup in Batumi, becoming only the fourth Indian woman to earn the 88th Grandmaster title.

Jul 29, 2025
Divya Deshmukh defeated the formidable Koneru Humpy in the tiebreaker after both classical games ended in a draw - securing not just the championship, but also the coveted Grandmaster title.

In a historic moment for Indian chess, 19-year-old Divya Deshmukh clinched the Women's World Cup title in Batumi, Georgia, on Monday, July 28, 2025.

The teenager from Nagpur defeated the formidable Koneru Humpy in the tiebreaker after both classical games ended in a draw - securing not just the championship, but also the coveted Grandmaster title.

With this, Deshmukh becomes only the fourth Indian woman to attain Grandmaster status, a milestone that cements her place among the country's chess elite.

The final saw Deshmukh take on Humpy, the reigning World Rapid Chess Champion and World No. 5, in a closely contested battle.

Despite being seeded 18th, Deshmukh held her nerve. After a draw in the first tiebreaker game, she struck decisively in the second with the black pieces, capitalizing on a few uncharacteristic errors from the experienced Humpy.

This win is the highlight of a meteoric rise for Deshmukh, who has rapidly become one of of the most promising young talents in the global chess arena.

Her breakthrough came last year when she convincingly won the World Junior Championship in Ahmedabad. She followed it up by playing a crucial role in India's gold-medal-winning team at the Chess Olympiad in Budapest - where India entered as top seeds and delivered on expectations.

However, at the World Cup, India's women went above and beyond, with four players reaching the quarerfinals - an unprecedented achievement. Yet, it was Deshmukh who emerged as the star, taking down some of the biggest names in the game to stand alone at the top.


