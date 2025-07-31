BSNL gets Rs 3.28 lakh cr in revival aid since 2019; over 90,000 4G sites now live

ADVERTISEMENT
In one of the largest public sector revival efforts in India’s telecom history, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has received a total financial support of approximately Rs 3.28 lakh crore from the government since 2019. This includes a mix of equity infusion, debt restructuring, viability gap funding, and direct capital expenditure support, aimed at reviving the state-run telco’s operations and expanding its network across India.
In a written reply to the Lok Sabha on July 30, Minister of State for Communications Dr. Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar detailed the scale and impact of the government’s sustained intervention to transform BSNL from a loss-making legacy operator into a modern, competitive telecom player.
The revival roadmap began in 2019 with an initial package worth Rs 69,000 crore, which focused on reducing BSNL’s and MTNL’s operating costs through measures like voluntary retirement schemes and asset monetization. A second revival package of Rs 1.64 lakh crore was announced in 2022, aimed at infusing capital, restructuring outstanding debts, and funding rural connectivity gaps.
In 2023, the government greenlit 4G and 5G spectrum allotment to BSNL with a package worth Rs 89,000 crore, followed by an additional Rs 6,982 crore in 2025 for capital expenditure linked to 4G rollout.
As a result of these interventions, BSNL has returned to operating profitability since FY 2020–21, a turnaround milestone after years of financial distress, the Minister informed.
Despite this progress, the government acknowledged that delayed 4G deployment and intense private sector competition remain key hurdles for BSNL’s market competitiveness.
"Lack of 4G services on full scale and stiff competition in the Telecom Sector are some of the challenges affecting the BSNL’s competitiveness," the Minister noted.
However, under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, BSNL has placed orders for indigenously developed 4G network equipment, marking a significant shift toward domestic telecom manufacturing and self-reliance.
As of June 30, 2025, BSNL has installed 95,537 4G sites, of which 90,035 sites are already live. Importantly, this infrastructure is 5G-upgradable, giving BSNL a technological edge as it prepares for the next wave of rollout.
Last year, BSNL unveiled its new logo and seven citizen centric services. As per the company, the seven new services represents BSNL’s renewed focus on delivering secure, affordable and reliable connectivity to every corner of Bharat. The seven initiatives aims at revolutionizing how India connects, communicates and enhances its digital security. Notedly, BSNL will soon deploy its 5G services. The company has successfully conducted trials of 5G RAN and core in both the 3.6 GHz and 700 MHz bands.