EaseMyTrip acquires 49% stake in Big Charter to make luxury air travel more accessible in India

Online travelling platform EaseMyTrip.com has expanded into the aviation market, acquiring a 49% stake in Big Charter Pvt Ltd, driven by an increase in demand for chartered flights by corporate clients, high-net-worth-individuals (HNIs). The move marks a significant step for EaseMyTrip into the rapidly expanding charter and non-scheduled aviation market, enabling the company to offer more personalized, premium, and flexible air travel options to a wider customer base.

The Indian charter aviation industry, currently valued at approximately $650.5 million, is projected to grow to $1.14 billion by 2033. This growth is fueled by increasing demand for regional connectivity, corporate travel, and private flying. Globally, the charter aviation sector is experiencing exceptional growth, with projections indicating a market value exceeding $33 billion by 2033. Factors such as rising disposable incomes, an increasing need for privacy and flexibility, and heightened demand from businesses and individuals for time-sensitive travel are driving the shift toward private aviation as a preferred mode of transport, the company said.

According to EaseMyTrip, the proposed acquisition will enable the company to capitalize on high-margin segments like charter services and non-scheduled operator Permit (NSOP) operations. Additionally, the travel company will also be expanding its footprint in remote regions and improving the accessibility of premium air travel for a wider audience.

“This partnership is a crucial step toward making charter air travel more accessible across India. By combining EaseMyTrip’s cutting-edge technology with Big Charter’s established expertise, we are poised to revolutionize the way air travel is experienced. The integration of their NSOP operations will allow us to cater to a wider range of premium customers, further solidifying our commitment to driving the growth of India’s charter aviation market," Nishant Pitti, Chairman and Founder of EaseMyTrip said.