EaseMyTrip acquires 49% stake in Big Charter to make luxury air travel more accessible in India

Online travelling platform EaseMyTrip.com has expanded into the aviation market, acquiring a 49% stake in Big Charter Pvt Ltd, driven by an increase in demand for chartered flights by corporate clients, high-net-worth-individuals (HNIs). The move marks a significant step for EaseMyTrip into the rapidly expanding charter and non-scheduled aviation market, enabling the company to offer more personalized, premium, and flexible air travel options to a wider customer base.
The Indian charter aviation industry, currently valued at approximately $650.5 million, is projected to grow to $1.14 billion by 2033. This growth is fueled by increasing demand for regional connectivity, corporate travel, and private flying. Globally, the charter aviation sector is experiencing exceptional growth, with projections indicating a market value exceeding $33 billion by 2033. Factors such as rising disposable incomes, an increasing need for privacy and flexibility, and heightened demand from businesses and individuals for time-sensitive travel are driving the shift toward private aviation as a preferred mode of transport, the company said.
According to EaseMyTrip, the proposed acquisition will enable the company to capitalize on high-margin segments like charter services and non-scheduled operator Permit (NSOP) operations. Additionally, the travel company will also be expanding its footprint in remote regions and improving the accessibility of premium air travel for a wider audience.
“This partnership is a crucial step toward making charter air travel more accessible across India. By combining EaseMyTrip’s cutting-edge technology with Big Charter’s established expertise, we are poised to revolutionize the way air travel is experienced. The integration of their NSOP operations will allow us to cater to a wider range of premium customers, further solidifying our commitment to driving the growth of India’s charter aviation market," Nishant Pitti, Chairman and Founder of EaseMyTrip said.
Big Charter Pvt Ltd has established itself as a leader in regional connectivity and NSOP operations, serving a broad range of clients across India. In FY 2023-24, Big Charter generated Rs 128.75 crore (approximately $15.5 million) in revenue.