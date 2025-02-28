Efforts are on to reach more and more smaller advertisers: ISA Chairman Sunil Kataria

In a rapidly evolving digital landscape, the Indian Society of Advertisers (ISA) is making strategic moves to address the challenges and opportunities presented by technological advancements.

In a recent conversation with Storyboard18 at the ISA CEO Conference 2025, ISA Chairman Sunil Kataria shared insights into the organization's plans and initiatives aimed at supporting advertisers in this dynamic environment.

Kataria emphasized the critical shift towards digital platforms, stating, "The world is moving more and more towards digital."

He highlighted the importance of adapting to this change and noted that digital media spend has become one of the largest components of advertising expenditure in the country.

As part of its efforts to expand operations, ISA is focusing on reaching out to smaller advertisers, particularly in the context of emerging technologies. "Our efforts are on to see how we can reach more and more smaller advertisers," Kataria said.

He stressed the need for these advertisers to navigate the new media ecosystem, which includes the challenges of digital fraud and the importance of first-party data.

ISA is committed to knowledge transfer and capacity building. Kataria mentioned the rollout of the ISA Media Charter Playbook, which consists of five playbooks developed in collaboration with industry bodies to address the evolving needs of advertisers. "We're taking continuous learning from across the world and making them customized to the Indian ecosystem," he explained.

The organization is also undergoing a visual and strategic transformation to align with industry dynamics.

Kataria revealed a new visual identity for ISA, reflecting the association's commitment to staying relevant and forward-thinking. "We are building more capabilities in ISA, especially focused on how to support members in a digital world," he added.

Addressing the challenges faced by advertisers, Kataria pointed to the fast-paced technological advancements and the fragmentation of media as significant hurdles. He noted, "One of the biggest challenges for advertisers is the chaotic, fast, disruptive pace of technology."

ISA's strategic roadmap includes building internal capabilities, understanding global best practices, and bringing them to India in collaboration with industry partners.

Kataria emphasized the importance of supporting smaller advertisers who may lack the resources to keep up with rapid changes.