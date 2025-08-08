Elon Musk fires fresh warnings at OpenAI and Satya Nadella after GPT-5 debut

ADVERTISEMENT
Tesla and SpaceX chief executive Elon Musk has taken aim at both OpenAI and Microsoft boss Satya Nadella, cautioning that the artificial intelligence research firm “is going to eat Microsoft alive” following the launch of ChatGPT-5.
Billionaire entrepreneur Musk’s remarks came on Thursday, 7 August, shortly after Nadella announced the rollout of OpenAI’s latest large language model across multiple Microsoft platforms, including Microsoft 365 Copilot, GitHub Copilot, Copilot, and Azure AI Foundry.
Nadella described GPT-5 as OpenAI’s “most capable model yet”, highlighting its “powerful new advances in reasoning, coding, and chat” and noting that it was trained entirely on Microsoft’s Azure cloud infrastructure.
In a pointed response on Musk’s social media platform X, the world’s richest man wrote: “OpenAI is going to eat Microsoft alive.”
Nadella was quick to counter the jibe, saying: “People have been trying for 50 years and that’s the fun of it! Each day you learn something new, and innovate, partner, and compete. Excited for Grok 4 on Azure and looking forward to Grok 5.”
Undeterred, Musk doubled down, sharing user feedback that appeared to favour his own AI company’s product over OpenAI’s latest release. “Bottom line, though: Grok 4 Heavy was smarter two weeks ago than GPT-5 is now, and G4H is already a lot better. Let that sink in,” he posted.
He went on to reveal that his firm, xAI, plans to release Grok 5 “before the end of this year” and teased that the forthcoming model would be “crushingly good”.