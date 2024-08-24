You will never win by focusing on the rearview mirror: Lance Bennett, Mercedes-Benz India

Brand Mercedes-Benz is synonymous with excellence. Mercedes-Benz, which clocked its stellar three-decade run in India, will be transforming 25 retail outlets into luxury boutiques by 2024.

Lance Bennett, Vice-president, Sales and Marketing, Mercedes-Benz India, in a conversation with Storyboard18, shared his tips on how to avoid burnout.

Bennet also shared a couple of professional life lessons: remain passionate about work and be open to opportunities that come your way.

Edited excerpts from the interview:

If you can list five of your favourite quotes on marketing and leadership?

I strongly believe in focusing on the customer and providing the best experience ever. Most of the quotes that resonate with me are in this vein. Innovation is a work in progress and it holds the key to stay ahead. So, stay focused on the road ahead. Because you will never win by focusing on the rearview mirror.

As for my favourite quotes on marketing and leadership, they are:

If you look after your staff, they will look after your customers – Richard Branson, English business magnate

Always deliver more than is expected – Larry Page, co-founder of Google

Be a yardstick of quality. Some people aren’t used to an environment where excellence is expected. – Steve Jobs, former CEO of Apple

Our business in life is not to get ahead of others but to get ahead of ourselves – Joseph Crossman, American inventor, entrepreneur and author

In your free time, what kind of marketing-related content do you consume?

When I’m exercising, I listen to podcasts. I enjoy listening to stories of developing businesses and their inspirational journeys to success.

Where do you get your social media fix?

Instagram and LinkedIn, probably in equal measure. I think it’s important for brands to tailor their content to the platform and audience. There’s a clear difference in what should be published on various channels. We strive to have relevant content and not blend them. We never take a one-size-fits-all approach.

What were the last five videos you viewed on any social platform?

I follow a lot of auto content on social platforms. These are the ones that I recently came across:

I watched a short clip on a pristine W126 S-Class from the Mercedes-Benz Classic Centre in Germany. The innovation and design that we’ve always had in our cars captivates me.

The ‘Making of Project Maybach x Virgil Abloh’ – A story of collaboration that pushed the boundaries of design.

‘DRIVE PILOT – A Dream Come True’, a story that starts with a child's dream of owning the legendary three-pointed star and culminates in their achievement of this goal.

I watched a video where a collector was taking delivery of their bespoke F1 Engine Hypercar – AMG One!. He was filled with excitement during that moment.

We encourage our customers to capture and share these unforgettable moments on social media, as they hold significant emotional value.

Who are your favourite creators and what draws you to them?

As a marketer, I’m captivated by creators who excel at weaving compelling stories, pushing the envelope in design, and crafting exceptional brand experiences.

The ones who create narratives that deeply resonate with relevant audiences capture my admiration. I’m also inspired by those who redefine design and aesthetics, setting new benchmarks in luxury through their meticulous attention to detail.

What is your sport/fitness/wellbeing routine?

I try to exercise an hour a day, but it requires me to wake up at 5:20 am. The hardest thing is being disciplined to go to bed on time the night before.

How does your routine weekend go? What does your favourite kind of weekend look like?

Often on weekends, I’m hosting events with our customers. Two weeks back, we launched the Project MAYBACH concept car, which was a design collaboration between Gorden Wagener and Virgil Abloh.

Prior to that, we hosted an AMG track day with 20 of our best AMG products at the limit on the CoASTT racetrack. Fortunately, our brand provides us with so many opportunities to host such a wide variety of events and connect with customers.

What have you been watching on weekends?

I’m fascinated by the Olympics. Watching the world’s best come together to compete is inspiring. I think there’s a lot of correlation between the sports and the business world. Both activities require a similar level of sheer determination and focus. For instance, a win at a marathon can also inspire a professional to be successful at the workplace.

Any work or life hack you swear by?

My time is precious and the way I make the most of it is by only holding short meetings. That way I can squeeze a lot into a day. I also appreciate having the time in the car to work to prepare. I’m lucky that I can work on my laptop in the comfort of my electric EQS 580. Being electric, it is super quiet and smooth. It shuts out a lot of the outside noise and I can stay focused on the work at hand.

What are you reading? Any recommendations?

I am currently reading – ‘Everyday Business Storytelling’. This book highlights how storytelling is a crucial skill across different aspects of life, whether engaging customers through marketing or presenting ideas to colleagues. I find the book quite engaging and would highly recommend it.

What's your advice to avoid personal and professional burnout?

Exercise, sleep and eat lots of raw rather than processed food. With a busy life, it’s easy to drop these, but I’ve found that I’ve to maintain them to stay on my A game. We’re also helping customers find the right balance through our MeLife nationwide tour. Our agents are hosting curated events to educate customers about wellness and mindfulness.

A piece of professional wisdom you would like to share with next-Gen marketers?

Enjoy what you do and who you work with. If you have passion for what you do, it won’t feel like work.

Be open-minded about opportunities. Exploring opportunities has led me to some great places and without this, I wouldn’t be where I’m today.

What’s the best advice you’ve got or heard on life?