Famous Innovations bags social mandate of Adidas

Independent creative agency Famous Innovations Delhi has bagged the social mandate for Adidas India, the German athletic apparel and footwear corporation.
The account was won post a multi-agency pitch.
In December 2022, it was announced that the agency had won seven new clients. They included bag maker American Tourister, fashion & decor brand Jaypore, pharmaceutical company Roche, tea brand Budleaf tea, retail giant Tata's Trent’s Zudio, Ampere Electric Mobility and Scotland based scotch brand Passport Whiskey.