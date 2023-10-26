comScore

Famous Innovations bags social mandate of Adidas

The account was won post a multi-agency pitch.

By  Storyboard18Oct 26, 2023 6:53 PM
In December 2022, it was announced that the agency had won seven new clients. They included bag maker American Tourister, fashion & decor brand Jaypore, pharmaceutical company Roche, tea brand Budleaf tea, retail giant Tata's Trent’s Zudio, Ampere Electric Mobility and Scotland based scotch brand Passport Whiskey (Representative Image: Giorgio Trovato via Unsplash)

Independent creative agency Famous Innovations Delhi has bagged the social mandate for Adidas India, the German athletic apparel and footwear corporation.

In December 2022, it was announced that the agency had won seven new clients. They included bag maker American Tourister, fashion & decor brand Jaypore, pharmaceutical company Roche, tea brand Budleaf tea, retail giant Tata's Trent’s Zudio, Ampere Electric Mobility and Scotland based scotch brand Passport Whiskey.


First Published on Oct 26, 2023 6:53 PM

