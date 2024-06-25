Dentsu Creative Webchutney wins digital mandate of Godrej Professional

Dentsu Creative Webchutney has won the digital mandate for Godrej Professional - the professional hair brand from Godrej Consumer Products Limited (GCPL). The account was won following a multi-agency pitch and will be serviced from the agency’s Mumbai office.

As per the mandate, Dentsu Creative Webchutney will lead the digital marketing strategy and execute innovative campaigns for Godrej Professional. Leveraging expertise in data, technology, and advanced marketing, the agency will deliver digital solutions and unforgettable brand engagements. This partnership aims to establish Godrej Professional as the preferred choice of brand in salons, driving growth and enhancing consumer loyalty, stated the company.

Aradhita Utterkar, Head - Marketing, Godrej Professional said, “The decision to collaborate with Dentsu Creative Webchutney was driven by their exceptional ability to combine creativity with strategic insight. We are excited about the potential this partnership holds and look forward to creating impactful campaigns that not only enhance our brand but also inspire our audience.”

Nikhil Kumar, Managing Partner (West), Dentsu Creative Webchutney added, “This is undoubtedly a special win for all of us. The win further validates our digital-first mindset and our ability to leverage new-age possibilities while contextualizing them to the business opportunities in play. We truly feel humbled by the team’s belief in us and look forward to partnering with them in their journey ahead.”