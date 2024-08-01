Wavemaker India wins integrated media mandate for Taco Bell

GroupM's Wavemaker India has recently bagged the integrated media mandate for Taco Bell, the American fast-food chain that offers Mexican-inspired cuisine.

The account will be handled out of Wavemaker’s Delhi Office. Wavemaker India will be responsible for developing and executing innovative media strategies across various online and offline channels. The partnership will focus on bolstering Taco Bell's brand visibility.

Speaking about the partnership, Kunal Malhotra, Chief Marketing Officer Taco Bell, said, “We are delighted to partner with some of the best minds at Wavemaker as we set out to build Taco Bell as one the most loved QSR brands in India. We are sure that with the media prowess at Wavemaker, we will together establish Taco Bell as food which the new generation of Indian consumers love, by giving them a Loaded with More experience - with Taco Bell Food as well as our communication.

Taco Bell in partnership with Wavemaker, recently launched its latest large scale campaign ‘Loaded with more’. Orchestrated by Wavemaker and brought to life by the creative powerhouses Media.Monks and Creativeland Productions, the campaign encourages consumers to explore new offerings like the Loaded with More Crispy Chalupa Taco or the 7 Layer Burrito, stated the company.

Commenting on this partnership, Ajay Gupte, CEO – South Asia, Wavemaker, “We are excited to welcome a dynamic brand like Taco Bell to our family. We are thrilled to explore new opportunities and build innovative strategies that resonate with Taco Bell's unique vision. By fusing our expertise with their bold spirit, we're confident of creating something truly exceptional.”