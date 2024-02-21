FCB India restructures its creative leadership team

FCB India, part of the FCB Group agencies in India, announces new creative leadership for its Delhi office. Udayan Chakravorty and Anusheela Saha, ECDs at FCB India, have been promoted to national creative directors. Saha will also take on the additional role of head of design at the agency.

In their new capacity as national creative directors, Chakravorty and Saha will be responsible for driving creative strategy and execution, working closely with the senior management team. As head of design, Saha will also oversee the implementation of design initiatives across all client projects, ensuring a cohesive and visually compelling brand experience.

In addition to this announcement, Swati Bhattacharya will step down from her role as creative chairperson for FCB India to take some personal time. Since joining the agency in 2016, Swati's tenure at FCB Group India has been marked by significant contributions that have propelled the agency to new heights. She played a crucial role in shaping the agency's creative reputation and bringing international recognition through path-breaking campaigns, while her keen insights and bold approach to storytelling have left an indelible mark on the organisation, inspiring creativity and pushing boundaries. Swati will remain at the agency until the end of March.

Commenting on the announcement, Dheeraj Sinha, group CEO of FCB Group India and South Asia, said: "It's always a pleasure to see our leaders moving up and taking on greater challenges. Udayan and Anusheela are two creative leaders who have amazing talent and energy, and have continually demonstrated a future-thinking approach. With their enthusiasm and passion for creating globally competitive work for our clients, I am convinced they will help write a new future for FCB India and the FCB Group overall."