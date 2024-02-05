comScore

FCB’s Swati Bhattacharya on her way out?

An advertising veteran, Swati Bhattacharya has also led creative departments at JWT.

By  Storyboard18Feb 5, 2024 8:36 PM
Bhattacharya has 25 years of experience in advertising and as per reports, was the first CCO in India when she was promoted to the same position in 2016.

Is Swati Bhattacharya, who leads FCB India as chief creative officer, leaving the agency? Reports have surfaced suggesting that Bhattacharya has stepped down from her position and is on her way out of the IPG-owned agency. However, sources that Storyboard18 reached out to have denied reports of her exit, indicating that she plans to stay with the agency.

Storyboard18 has reached out to Swati Bhattacharya for comments. The story will be updated.

As per 'The One Club', under Bhattacharya's leadership, FCB Ulka has won more than 120 awards at prestigious award festivals like One show, Cannes, Clio, D&AD, Kyoorius etc. While she stays married to advertising, she periodically makes short films. Her films have travelled the festival circuits from Vancouver film festival to Miami shorts. She has won the Best Short Film title at the Kolkata International Short Film Festival and Dada Saheb Phalke for her film ‘double shift’.

Last year saw a huge shake-up in leadership after Dheeraj Sinha joined as chief of the agency from Leo Burnett, owned by rival holding company, Publicis Groupe.

Storyboard18 was the first to report about Sinha’s move and the change in role for his predecessor Rohit Ohri.


