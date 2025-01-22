Fevicol-maker Pidilite Industries' Sudhanshu Vats on marketers underutilizing first-party data

At the 8th CII Marketing Leadership Summit, while discussing the importance of the 5Ps of marketing, Sudhanshu Vats, Managing Director Designate of Pidilite Industries recalls his days at HUL and talks about the lessons in marketing during his association with Surf Excel, "Around 2008-2010, we revisited a legacy product with a strong differentiation—Surf. We reintroduced it as Surf Easy Wash, which later became Surf Excel Easy Wash, and positioned it at a price index of about 300. This bridged the gap between the mid-tier (200) and premium (500) price points. And lo and behold, the results were incredible! Volumes grew almost tenfold, and the product became a multi-thousand-crore brand within the franchise. This success highlights the importance of hitting the right balance between product, price, and proposition."

"We realized that the product and its pricing presented a unique opportunity. If you look at price indexation, the base products in the laundry category, like Wheel, were at a price index of 100. The second-tier products, such as Rin and Tide, were indexed at 200, and the premium products were indexed at 500. These numbers don’t represent the actual price per kilogram but show the relative pricing levels. There was a clear gap between 200 and 500," he added.

Vats added that a similar approach has recently been adopted by Zudio in the retail sector. "At a time when the industry is facing challenges, Zudio has done a fantastic job with pricing and positioning to capture market share. It shows how important it is to get the three Ps right—product, proposition, and price. But these need to be executed with authenticity and integrity. Brands, like people and institutions, stand the test of time only if built on strong foundations of trust and authenticity. This is something we must always remember," he states.

While discussing P—Place, Vats says, "This is an area where we’re seeing tremendous change. Back in the day, one of the biggest challenges in launching a premium product was figuring out distribution—how to reach the right audience in India, a country that’s highly fragmented in every sense. Today, things have changed for the better. The younger generation of marketers has so many more options to work with."

According to him, general trade remains very strong and will continue to dominate the Indian retail landscape. But now, we also have modern trade formats, which are becoming significant, especially in towns with a population of 1 million or more. For example, in packaged FMCG, the total retail market in million-plus towns is valued at around $90 billion, and modern trade—including brick-and-mortar stores, e-commerce, and quick commerce—accounts for nearly 20-25% of this. That’s huge!

He also highlights how Quick commerce platforms like Blinkit, Zepto, and Swiggy Instamart are revolutionizing convenience by delivering essentials in under 10 minutes. This is great news for marketers because it enables precise segmentation. Marketing is all about targeting the right audience, and platforms like these allow brands to segment their market and reach specific customer groups efficiently.

"The beauty of India is that it’s an “and” country. It’s not about choosing one channel over another; it’s about leveraging both. General trade will continue to thrive, adapting and evolving over time, while modern trade and quick commerce grow rapidly. Together, they provide brands with immense opportunities to make their products more available to consumers," he states.

While addressing purpose of a brand in today’s marketing landscape, he shares, "Strong brands are built with a clear purpose, and that purpose needs to be more than just words. It must be lived. For example, Fevicol lives its purpose of fostering strong bonds and relationships consistently—be it with dealers, customers, or society. Similarly, Surf Excel’s purpose, "Dirt is Good," resonates through its campaigns and initiatives worldwide.Defining a purpose is essential, but living that purpose every day is what truly builds trust and brand loyalty. Brands that walk the talk stand the test of time."

But as marketing evolves, there are five additional Cs that are shaping the present and future.

He talks about the five Cs of Modern Marketing:

Consumer

Today’s consumer is always on, digital-first, and mobile-first. This is particularly true for Gen Z. Consumers are constantly engaging with multiple devices—smartphones, laptops, and tablets—and spend nearly seven hours a day on their mobile devices. The traditional marketing funnel, which moved from awareness to action, now often happens in seconds on a single screen.

Marketers must adapt to this new reality. For example, influencer marketing is booming, but brands must ensure that influencers align with their long-term values. Short-term gains should not come at the expense of long-term brand integrity.

Content

Content has evolved significantly. In the past, brands relied heavily on "hero content"—big, impactful campaigns. Today, content strategies must include three types:

Hero Content: Big campaigns that drive awareness.

Hub Content: Contextual content tailored for specific moments.

Always-On Content: Regular, performance-driven content that keeps the brand visible. This layered approach helps brands stay relevant and responsive while avoiding overwhelming consumers with irrelevant messaging. Some brands are even building in-house content teams, but this varies by company and industry.

Communities

Building communities is crucial in the modern marketing landscape. Unlike traditional physical communities, today’s communities are digital and based on shared interests. They allow brands to foster relationships and build loyalty. Successful communities are not just transactional but create meaningful connections with the audience.

Connections

Connections are at the heart of brand equity. Building strong relationships with consumers creates trust and affinity, which, in turn, drives long-term success.

Commerce

Finally, all these efforts—consumer focus, content, communities, and connections—ultimately lead to commerce. Seamless integration between awareness and purchase, particularly in sectors like e-commerce, is critical.

Data: The New Oil

In today’s world, data is the new oil. Yet many marketers underutilize their first-party data, which is often a goldmine of insights. Companies like Gillette and Unilever are examples of organizations that are effectively using this data to drive segmentation and personalized marketing.