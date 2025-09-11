GST revamp will empower sellers, boost consumption: Flipkart CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy

Flipkart Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Kalyan Krishnamurthy has reportedly described the Goods & Services Tax (GST) reform as a key driver that not only empowers sellers but also boosts consumption and expands market access.

According to PTI, Krishnamurthy highlighted the revision in GST tax slabs during an internal employee event as the e-commerce platform gears up for The Big Billion Days 2025.

With the GST revamp, Flipkart has streamlined compliance by auto-updating product slabs based on HSN codes. This ensures sellers remain aligned with directives while enabling customers to benefit through improved pricing and offers.

On its growth trajectory, Flipkart said it has recorded a four-fold rise in units sold compared to last year, driven by its value proposition and a 1.3x expansion in selection.

Rival Amazon has also welcomed the GST revision. Saurabh Srivastava, vice president (categories), Amazon India, said the move will accelerate growth for the upcoming Great Indian Festival. With rates reduced across categories, he added, the revision will help shape deals and discounts during the sale.

Separately, Amazon announced the addition of 45 new delivery stations in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities, including Raebareli and Bulandshahr (Uttar Pradesh), Srinagar and Udhampur (Jammu & Kashmir), Ranchi (Jharkhand), and Silchar (Assam).

Last week, the Centre this week scrapped the 12% and 28% tax slabs, leaving only two broad rates — 5% and 18%. The new structure will take effect from September 22, 2025, and has been labelled by the Centre as a “Diwali gift” for citizens.