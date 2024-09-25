Hanif Kureshi, former adman and St+art India cofounder, dies at 41

In 2013, when artist Hanif Kureshi co-founded St+art India with the vision of transforming public spaces into vibrant canvases, he could not have anticipated the profound impact his initiative would have across the nation.

Kureshi, who passed away on Sunday at the age of 41 after a courageous battle with cancer, devoted his life to making art accessible to everyone. "Our aim is to make art more accessible. When you are working in an art gallery, your concerns are different, but this is art on the streets for everyone," he stated in an interview with The Indian Express in 2022.

Kureshi was instrumental in popularizing street art in India, establishing a model that has inspired countless artists.

Art curator Rahul Bhattacharya, a close friend and former classmate at Maharaja Sayajirao University in Baroda, reflects on Kureshi's unconventional approach: "He was constantly exploring new avenues." His journey began with an interest in sign-board painting and hand-lettering, leading him to seek out local sign painters and eventually digitzing their unique styles under the banner of HandpaintedType.

St+art India was envisioned as a not-for-profit organization dedicated to creating public art projects. Kureshi's quest for vibrant neighborhoods brought him to Lodhi Colony in Delhi in 2013, where the high walls and pedestrian-friendly lanes became a canvas for murals that quickly captured the community's attention.

Gond artist Bhajju Shyam, who collaborated with Kureshi in Lodhi Colony, remembered him as modest and patient. "He was extremely sincere and listened to constructive feedback during our discussions," Shyam noted, highlighting Kureshi's collaborative spirit.

Today, Lodhi Colony is recognized as India's first art distinct, thanks to Kureshi's efforts. St+art India has since organized numerous art festivals and painted murals across cities like Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Chennai, inviting both local and international artists to contribute. Kureshi himself participated actively, collaborating on works that melded art with community narratives, such as his installation at the Sassoon Dock Art Project in Mumbai.