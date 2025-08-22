Yes Bank reappoints Prashant Kumar as MD & CEO

ADVERTISEMENT
Yes Bank has reappointed Prashant Kumar as the managing director and chief executive officer, effective October 6, 2025 to April 5, 2026.
Kumar was appointed as managing director and chief executive officer of Yes Bank post reconstruction of the Bank in March 2020. He was re-appointed in October 2022 for a further period of 3 years. Under his leadership, the bank embarked on transformation journey to emerge as a re-energised, recapitalised and recalibrated organisation.
Prior to joining Yes Bank, Kumar was deputy managing director and chief financial officer of State Bank of India (SBI), India’s largest Bank. He served SBI in various capacities and has a rich experience in diverse fields ranging from credit to human resources.
He joined the SBI as Probationary Officer in 1983 and during his 34 years of service with SBI, he has held various key assignments including Dy. managing director (HR) & Corporate Development Officer, Dy. managing director and chief operating officer, chief general manager, Kolkata Circle, General Manager, Local Head Office Mumbai, DGM (Industrial relations) and faculty in SBI’s Apex Training Institute - State Bank Academy, Gurugram.
He holds degree in science and a law from Delhi University.