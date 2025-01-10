Harish Bijoor's #StareAtSpouseChallenge gives a humorous spin to 90-hour workweek controversy

ADVERTISEMENT
In a light-hearted yet pointed commentary on the ongoing backlash over L&T Chairman S.N. Subrahmanyan’s controversial 90-hour workweek remark, branding expert Harish Bijoor has introduced the #StareAtSpouseChallenge on social media.
Bijoor’s challenge encourages participants to stare at their spouses, share clips of the moment on platforms like X, LinkedIn, Instagram, and Threads, and celebrate the importance of personal relationships.
"Post your clips & let's see who can stare the most! YOUR OWN SPOUSE PLEASE!" Bijoor quipped in his post on X, tagging it with trending hashtags like #90HourWork, #90HourWorkWeek, and #StareAtSpouse.
His playful initiative highlights the growing discourse around work-life balance, which has been reignited by Subrahmanyan's assertion that "a 90-hour workweek is the need of the hour."
Bijoor’s post has struck a chord, drawing both amusement and thoughtful responses from netizens. While some have eagerly shared their participation in the challenge, others have praised Bijoor for his witty take on an issue that resonates with many professionals grappling with the pressures of demanding work schedules.
