Harit Nagpal's 'Rent People' post gets mixed response

Harit Nagpal, Managing Director and CEO at Tata Play Ltd, has stirred conversation on his recent LinkedIn post with a call to action: "Don't build careers. Rent people."

In his post, Nagpal states, "Don’t build careers. Rent people. This isn’t their first job. They won’t retire here. Yet, allow them to bring their beliefs and attitudes with them. Let them be and do what they couldn't where they were before. As their knowledge and confidence grows, they will learn to fly and make you soar too. And when they leave, they’ll encourage others like them to join you."

According to Nagpal, embracing each individual's unique perspective can spark greater innovation and growth for the organization.

He emphasizes giving employees the space to "be and do what they couldn't where they were before," noting as their "knowledge and confidence grows, they will learn to fly and make you soar too."

However, Nagpal's striking phrase "rent people" has garnered divided feedback.

Some praised his bold stance, calling his viewpoint "inspiring" and "thought-provoking," while others expressed concerns about the transactional undertones of the term.

"Your perspective on empowering employees is inspiring, but I respectfully disagree with the 'rent people' analogy," wrote one user, suggesting that the notion diminishes the importance of "long-term investment in individuals."

Another user likened the phrase to "outsourcing," arguing that it might undermine genuine connection and loyalty if viewed only as a short-term exchange.

Others in the conversation probed even deeper: “It’s like parents treating their own kids like commodities,” one user stated, while another called for a more thorough board-level debate before adopting such a policy.