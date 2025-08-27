            
  • Home
  • brand makers
  • Harsh Goenka slams Real Money Gaming ban; says 'don’t kill it', 'regulate it'

Harsh Goenka slams Real Money Gaming ban; says 'don’t kill it', 'regulate it'

RPG Group’s Harsh Goenka criticised India’s blanket ban on real-money gaming, urging regulation over prohibition, as Parliament passed the Online Gaming Bill 2025 to promote e-sports while outlawing money gaming.

By  Storyboard18Aug 27, 2025 4:18 PM
Harsh Goenka slams Real Money Gaming ban; says 'don’t kill it', 'regulate it'
“Killing real money gaming makes no sense to me. It’s not worse than smoking, drinking or lotteries."

Harsh Goenka, chairperson of RPG Group, voiced sharp criticism after Parliament passed the Online Gaming Bill, 2025, which bans all forms of real-money online gaming in India.

“Killing real money gaming makes no sense to me. It’s not worse than smoking, drinking or lotteries. Tax it. Regulate it. Control it. Why kill a business that gives jobs, revenue & entertainment to millions!” Goenka posted on X, urging the government to reconsider.

The bill, tabled by Union Minister for Electronics and IT Ashwini Vaishnaw, was cleared by both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha in August 2025. It introduces a dual framework: promoting e-sports, educational and social gaming, while imposing a blanket ban on online money gaming, whether skill-based or chance-based.

The Online Gaming Bill 2025 enforces ban on offering or facilitating real-money games, prohibition on advertisements, endorsements, or promotions by celebrities and influencers, restrictions on banks and fintech firms from processing payments for money gaming.

A new Central Regulatory Authority will oversee compliance, promote innovation in e-sports and educational gaming, and monitor platforms, with a budget of Rs 50 crore. The Bill is expected to reshape India’s booming digital gaming economy, affecting platforms, advertisers, payment systems, influencers, and millions of users.


Tags
First Published on Aug 27, 2025 4:02 PM

More from Storyboard18