RIL launches new AI subsidiary ‘Reliance Intelligence’; partners with Google, Meta

ADVERTISEMENT
Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) Chairman Mukesh Ambani on Friday announced the launch of a new subsidiary, Reliance Intelligence, which will focus on building artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure and services in India.
Speaking at RIL’s 48th Annual General Meeting, Ambani said the new company has been conceived with four missions — to house India’s next-generation AI infrastructure, forge global partnerships, build AI services for the country, and nurture AI talent.
“Reliance Intelligence will build gigawatt-scale, AI-ready data centres powered by green energy and engineered for training and inference at national scale. It will deliver trusted, easy-to-use AI services for consumers, small businesses, and enterprises, and create solutions for sectors of national importance such as education, healthcare, and agriculture,” Ambani said.
He added that the subsidiary will serve as a hub for world-class researchers, engineers, designers, and product developers.
RIL also announced strategic partnerships with Google and Meta to strengthen its AI capabilities.
Google CEO Sundar Pichai, addressing the AGM, said: “The AI opportunity in India is extraordinary. It will transform every industry and organisation – from the largest enterprises to the smallest kirana store. Google and Reliance are partnering to help all of Reliance's businesses transform using AI – from Energy and Retail to Telecom and Financial Services. To support this AI adoption, together we are establishing a Jamnagar Cloud region, built for and dedicated to Reliance.”
Meta Chairman Mark Zuckerberg added that Reliance and Meta will collaborate to deliver sovereign, enterprise-ready AI solutions for India using open-source models. “With Llama, we have seen how AI can amplify human potential, boosting productivity, inspiring creativity, and accelerating innovation. And now, with Reliance's reach and scale, we can bring this to every corner of India,” Zuckerberg said.
He added: “With this partnership, we are beginning to build our vision for the future where every entrepreneur, creator, and company has the tools they need to succeed. I believe this venture will become a model for how AI – and one day superintelligence – can be delivered to everyone.”