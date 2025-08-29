Google’s Verily announces third round of layoffs amid strategic refocus

ADVERTISEMENT
Verily, Google’s life sciences moonshot division, has announced another round of layoffs as part of a broader restructuring effort to streamline operations and refocus on core priorities.
In a memo to employees, Chief Executive Stephen Gillett acknowledged the difficult decision, describing it as necessary for the company’s ongoing transformation. He combined appreciation for departing staff with an explanation of Verily’s shift towards areas offering greater scalability and impact.
Refocusing on main priorities
Gillett wrote that the layoffs form part of efforts to sharpen Verily’s strategic direction. “We are making changes to better align our resources with our highest priorities,” he stated, underscoring the company’s intent to concentrate on initiatives with the strongest commercial and clinical potential.
The move marks the third time in recent years that Verily has reduced its workforce, following previous rounds of redundancies in 2023 and 2024. Once known for its ambitious “moonshot” projects, the Alphabet subsidiary has increasingly pivoted towards more commercially viable ventures, particularly in clinical research and data-driven healthcare platforms.
Support for affected staff
In his message, Gillett expressed gratitude to those leaving the company and pledged support throughout the transition. “We are deeply thankful for your contributions,” he wrote, adding that affected employees would receive severance packages and career transition assistance.
The latest layoffs reflect Verily’s ongoing shift from experimental projects to pragmatic healthcare solutions, as the company seeks to balance innovation with long-term sustainability.