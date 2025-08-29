Inflation, job worries ease for Indians: Report

What worries the world global survey brings positive news for India. Compared to the previous month, concern levels around key issues have notably declined. The data by Ipsos reveals a 7% drop in worry about inflation, an 8% decrease in concern over unemployment, and a 4% reduction in anxiety around education. The outlook? Clearly more optimistic than last month.

Furthermore, nearly two in three Indians (64%) believe the country is headed in the right direction, reflecting strong national optimism. In contrast, global sentiment remains subdued, with only 37% of global citizens feeling their country is on the right track. India continues to rank third in overall optimism—unchanged from the previous month—trailing behind Singapore (80%) and Malaysia (72%), which remain the top two most optimistic nations.

“Despite the global dissonance and overall global economic slowdown, India has shown resilience fuelled by lower food inflation, strong domestic consumption keeping the wheels of the local economyrunning. In addition, a strong perception that India is not bowing down to tariff pressures is being seen as safeguarding the interests of citizens and displaying the spirit of, when the going gets tough, the tough get going. Worry around inflation and unemployment has seen some respite - some set ups could have upped hiring in H2, despite global job cuts. We are bracing for tough days ahead with high Trump tariffs, at the same time, India’s growth story is intact even as most global markets are highly pessimistic about the future,” says Suresh Ramalingam, CEO, Ipsos India. online.

What Worries Global Citizens?