How a cold email to Nithin Kamath changed this entrepreneur’s life - Details Here

A simple act of courage, sending one well-crafted cold email, has struck a chord with thousands online. Bengaluru-based entrepreneur Dilip Kumar recently shared on X, formerly Twitter, how a single email he sent in 2018 opened the door to a professional relationship with Zerodha co-founder Nithin Kamath and ultimately changed his career trajectory.
The cold email that got my first investor and my current boss. Every relationship starts with someone taking the risk to reach out first. You’re one good cold email away from changing your trajectory. If you write it like you mean it. https://t.co/yCuQJPPuXz pic.twitter.com/qn08SuKYfp— Dilip Kumar (@kmr_dilip) October 26, 2025
Kumar’s post, which has crossed over 1,50,000 views, included a screenshot of his original email thread with Kamath and his wife Seema Patil, showcasing a warm, friendly exchange that eventually led to Kamath becoming his first investor and later, his current boss.
“The cold email that got my first investor and my current boss. Every relationship starts with someone taking the risk to reach out first. You’re one good cold email away from changing your trajectory,” Kumar wrote, urging others to take initiative and “write it like you mean it.”
The post quickly became a talking point on social media, resonating with founders, job-seekers, and creators who shared their own experiences of taking a chance by reaching out cold.
One user commented, “Reaching out requires a lot of courage. And courage eats skills for breakfast in reality,” while another wrote, “It’s inspiring how a simple cold email can open doors to valuable relationships.”
A few reflected on the fear of rejection that often holds people back. “It’s actually not a risk to reach out. Risk is illusionary — it’s just the fear of being ignored,” one user noted.
Kumar, meanwhile, responded to a user who mentioned following up multiple times without hearing back in the past, clarifying that he’s “not regular on WhatsApp.”