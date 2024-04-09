Unilever's Kartik Chandrasekhar joins Kellanova as Chief Commercial Officer for global markets including Asia and Africa

Unilever's Kartik Chandrasekhar has joined US-headquartered Kellanova (formerly known as the Kellogg Company) as Chief Commercial Officer - Asia, ANZ, Middle East and Africa.

Kartik Chandrasekhar, who was to join the HUL Management Committee as executive director, personal care, quit Unilever earlier this year.

Chandrasekhar began his career as a management trainee at Hindustan Unilever (HUL) and went on to rise through the ranks to head of oral care and skin cleansing for D&E markets and global brand lead - Pepsodent.

Chandrasekhar spent over two decades at Unilever. He started as a management trainee in 1998 and went on to take up different roles over the years. He was the global brand vice president for Lifebuoy and Pears for close to eight years. He has also been the regional brand director, foods, South East Asia for Unilever.

When he left Unilever, Chandrasekhar said, "As I leave Unilever I am filled with gratitude and love. Unilever welcomed me as a trainee and gave me the opportunity to become the marketer and business leader I am today. I am grateful for the learnings and friendships I have found along the way. To be able to lead iconic brands like Ponds, Pepsodent, Signal, Knorr, Pears, Lifebuoy, and the Oral care category globally was a huge responsibility and an honour I will always cherish. A huge thank you to all the leaders and teams I had the privilege and pleasure to work with."