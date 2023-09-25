comScore

ICICI Lombard elevates Sanjeev Mantri as managing director and chief executive officer

In Sanjeev Mantri's previous role he was the executive director at ICICI Lombard.

By  Storyboard18Sep 25, 2023 9:11 AM
Sanjeev Mantri joined ICICI Lombard in 2015 as executive director overseeing the retail division, responsible for product distribution across various channels. In this role, Mantri played a vital role in enhancing the company's revenue, profitability, and stock exchange listing, as well as the merger with Bharti Axa and the integration process.

Sanjeev Mantri has been promoted to the position of managing director and chief executive officer by ICICI Lombard. ICICI Lombard General Insurance has announced that Mantri will take on the position of MD and CEO starting from December 1 or upon IRDAI approval for a five-year term or until his retirement pending IRDAI and shareholder approval. Previously, he held the position of the executive director.

With a career spanning over 28 years, Mantri started at Bennett Coleman and Co, held leadership roles at BNP Paribas and spent over 20 years with the ICICI Group, initially at ICICI Bank in 2003 while overseeing various sectors including small and medium enterprises and rural and inclusive banking.

He will succeed Bhargav Dasgupta, who left his role as MD and CEO on September 21 after spending 14 years with the company to pursue an international career opportunity.


First Published on Sep 25, 2023 9:11 AM

