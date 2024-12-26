IKEA secures interim relief in trademark infringement suit against IKEY

ADVERTISEMENT
Swedish furnishing giant IKEA has got interim relief from the Delhi High Court in a trademark infringement suit filed against India's IKEY Home Studio.
The court has restrained the Indian firm from using 'IKEY', 'IKEY Home Studio', or any other mark that is deceptively similar to the IKEA trademark, as per a Bar & Bench report.
Additionally, the court also ordered the company to suspend the domain name ikeyllp.com during the pendency of the case and to disclose the registrant details of the domain name.
The Swedish brand, during a routine market check of the trademarks journal, came across five trademark applications filed by IKEY.
According to Bar & Bench, IKEA first sent a cease and desist notice to IKEY but it denied similarity between the trademarks.
IKEY sells hardware, plumbing material, paint, glass, plywood, etc.
IKEA's investigator found that IKEY's website mentioned it "showcases a wide variety of products from renowned brands". The furnishing retailer said that this would make people mistakenly belive that IKEY is engaged in selling IKEA's products.
Since none appeared on behalf of IKEY. Hence, the court proceeds to pass an interim judgment in favour of IKEA.
The court has further listed the matter on 9 May 2025.