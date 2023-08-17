IQOO appoints Shwetank Pandey as chief gaming officer

Shwetank Pandey has been chosen as iQOO’s first ever chief gaming officer. Pandey was the last man standing amongst 60,000+ applicants, who applied to become one of India’s youngest chief gaming officers with iQOO, the high performance smartphone brand.

Pandey was appointed after a selection process that spanned across criterions of gameplay, gaming knowledge, and personality and communication skills.

Pandey said, "I feel on top of the world right now. When I initially filled out the form, I was reluctant and hoped to be among the finalists. Little did I know that it would lead me this far and eventually result in becoming iQOO’s first ever CGO. The finalists I met in Mumbai were all good gamers and great individuals. I am grateful to be chosen amongst them and thankful to iQOO and the jury for providing aspiring gamers like me with such a big platform."

Welcoming iQOO’s chief gaming officer, Nipun Marya, chief executive officer, iQOO said, “This is an iconic moment in the Indian smartphone industry and we are over the moon to have found the person who embodies our vision for this role. The DNA of iQOO is to bring in ‘I Quest On and On’ and Shwetank was never short of his peak performance across all rounds of the hunt. With him joining us, we intend to drive a more dynamic and fresher perspective to our products and initiatives for the younger gaming enthusiasts in the country. All of us at iQOO are excited to have him on board, and we are confident that he will excel in fulfilling the duties aligned for him.”

He will now be working closely with the leadership team at iQOO and will be assisting in sharing gaming insights to build a complete smartphone package for gamers. Not only that, he will also get an opportunity to collaborate with top gamers across India, all this while earning a remuneration of INR 10 Lakhs.

In addition to the chief gaming officer role, iQOO has also appointed two zonal CGOs to the dynamic team. Aojesh Shrivastava from Delhi and Battu Nikhil Reddy (Shoutout YT), Hyderabad. They will be working directly with Pandey, CGO, iQOO to align strategies, enhance community engagement and ensure that the gaming experience for iQOO users continues to be exceptional. They will earn a compensation of INR 2.5 lakh each for their pivotal roles.

Shrivastava has a deep understanding of the gaming landscape in the region. His experience and passion for gaming make him an ideal choice to foster connections and create enriching experiences for gamers within the capital city and its surroundings.

Reddy, widely recognized as Shoutout YT in the gaming community, brings his extensive knowledge and influence to the role of Zonal CGO for Hyderabad. With a strong online presence and an engaged audience, he will be instrumental in amplifying iQOO's engagement and initiatives within the gaming community of Hyderabad.