EXPLAINER | Who is Jimmy Kimmel and why is he at the center of a major controversy?

Jimmy Kimmel, one of America’s most recognizable late-night television hosts, has found himself at the center of a heated political and media storm. After comments in his September 17, 2025 monologue referencing the reaction to the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, ABC briefly suspended his long-running talk show Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

The suspension sparked a nationwide backlash, debates on free speech and even regulatory threats before Disney abruptly reversed course.

Who is Jimmy Kimmel?

James Christian Kimmel aka Jimmy Kimmel is best known as the host and executive producer of Jimmy Kimmel Live! on ABC, a show he has led since January 2003. His tenure of 23 seasons makes him the longest-running current late-night host in the U.S. and second in history only to Johnny Carson, who hosted The Tonight Show for 30 years.

Before his late-night fame, Kimmel co-hosted Comedy Central’s The Man Show and Win Ben Stein’s Money. He later expanded into producing, backing shows like Crank Yankers and The Andy Milonakis Show. Known for his sharp humor and political monologues, Kimmel has become one of the most influential figures in American entertainment.

In fact, Time magazine named him one of the 100 most influential people in the world in 2018. His presence in American pop culture is so entrenched that his show is considered a nightly pulse check on political and social issues.

What's the Controversy?

The uproar began after Kimmel delivered a monologue on September 17, 2025, commenting on reactions to Charlie Kirk’s assassination. Critics, particularly conservative voices, argued that his remarks were “insensitive” and ill-timed. Within days, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Chairman Brendan Carr, a Trump ally, publicly threatened ABC and its parent company Disney with regulatory scrutiny, fines and even license reviews.

In response, Disney suspended Jimmy Kimmel Live! on September 18, citing a desire “to avoid further inflaming a tense situation.” Several ABC affiliates, including major station groups Nexstar and Sinclair, announced they would drop the show “for the foreseeable future.”

The move, however, backfired. Consumer backlash was swift as Google searches for “how to cancel Disney+” spiked to a 12 month high, and viewers accused Disney of caving to political pressure. Former President Donald Trump applauded the suspension, but lawmakers across party lines criticized Carr’s threats as government overreach and an attack on free speech.

By September 22, Disney executives including CEO Bob Iger and Entertainment Co-Chair Dana Walden met with Kimmel and announced the show would return to air the following Tuesday.

Why does this Matter?

The Kimmel episode has become a flashpoint in the broader debate about the intersection of media, politics and free expression. Walt Disney Co. is now facing fresh heat from investors after several shareholder groups demanded access to internal records related to last week’s suspension of late-night host Jimmy Kimmel.