Carl Pei’s Nothing bets big on India: $100M JV with Optiemus, 1,800 jobs planned

Carl Pei, CEO and co-founder of London-based consumer technology company Nothing, announced a major expansion of the company’s India footprint after a meeting with Union Minister for Railways, Communications, Electronics and IT, Ashwini Vaishnaw, on September 25.
In a LinkedIn post, Pei said India would play a decisive role in shaping the future of the global smartphone industry, calling the minister “the driving force behind Make in India and the country’s thriving tech ecosystem.”
As part of this vision, Nothing will establish its sub-brand CMF as a wholly owned subsidiary headquartered in India. Pei said the goal is to build CMF (a budget-friendly sub-brand of the smartphone company Nothing that emphasizes accessible design, quality, and transparent principles) into “the country’s first truly global consumer tech brand — built from India, to the world.”
A key milestone in this strategy is the announcement of a new manufacturing joint venture with Optiemus Electronics Limited, one of India’s leading technology manufacturers. The JV, backed by an investment of over $100 million, is expected to create more than 1,800 jobs in India over the next three years.
“With our end-to-end capabilities, we are uniquely positioned to bring this vision to life,” Pei said.
Founded in 2020, Nothing has made rapid inroads in India’s competitive smartphone and wearables market, launching products such as the Nothing Phone (2) and Ear (2). India has become one of its largest markets, with manufacturing already localized in partnership with Indian vendors. The creation of CMF as a dedicated Indian entity signals a deeper commitment to scaling operations, R&D, and exports from India.
Optiemus Electronics, a key partner in India’s electronics manufacturing ecosystem, has existing tie-ups with several global technology companies and operates advanced facilities aligned with the government’s Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme.
The JV aligns with the government’s Make in India and Digital India initiatives, which have attracted several smartphone and electronics manufacturers, including Apple, Samsung, and Xiaomi, to expand local production.
With this announcement, Nothing joins a growing list of global tech brands betting on India not only as a high-growth market but also as a global manufacturing and innovation hub.
Additionally, Nothing has announced plans to open its first flagship retail store in India later this year, marking a significant expansion of its presence in one of its fastest-growing markets.