Sameer Wankhede sues Netflix, Red Chillies | Saregama acquires Finnet Media | Nothing bets big on India

Storyboard18 brings you top five news updates from the world of advertising, marketing, and business of brands.

By  Storyboard18Sep 25, 2025 5:34 PM
Wankhede has named Red Chillies Entertainment — owned by actor Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan — Netflix, and other parties as respondents.

From Raids to Reels: Sameer Wankhede moves Delhi HC against Netflix, Red Chillies; seeks Rs 2 cr damages

IRS officer Sameer Wankhede has sued Netflix, Red Chillies Entertainment, and others over Aryan Khan’s The Ba***ds of Bollywood, seeking Rs 2 crore in damages. He alleges the series falsely maligns him and erodes trust in law enforcement.

Saregama’s Pocket Aces acquires Finnet Media for Rs 8.69 crore

Finnet Media is engaged in the media and entertainment business, with operations spanning content creation, production, distribution, and talent management

Carl Pei’s Nothing bets big on India: $100M JV with Optiemus, 1,800 jobs planned

CEO and co-founder of London-based consumer technology company met with Union Minister for Railways, Communications, Electronics and IT, Ashwini Vaishnaw, on September 25.

Anand Piramal takes charge as Piramal Finance chairman; Sridharan named MD & CEO

Anand, who joined the group in 2019, has played a pivotal role in building the retail lending platform and was instrumental in Piramal’s Rs 34,250 crore acquisition of DHFL

Nykaa names Deepika Padukone as its brand ambassador

Nykaaʼs and Deepika Padukoneʼs message to every woman is: you donʼt need an occasion to show up for yourself. Beauty is not about looking a certain way; itʼs about feeling at home in your own skin.

First Published on Sep 25, 2025 5:34 PM

