Saregama’s Pocket Aces acquires Finnet Media for Rs 8.69 crore

Saregama India Ltd has announced that its subsidiary, Pocket Aces Pictures Pvt Ltd, has acquired a 100% stake in Finnet Media Pvt Ltd from its promoters for a total consideration of Rs 8.69 crore. The acquisition comprises 3,00,000 equity shares of face value Rs 10 each, along with 2,88,235 optionally convertible preference shares (OCPS) to be completed over the next two years.
In a stock exchange filing, the musci company mentioned, 'The Board of Directors of Saregama India Limited (“the Company”) at its meeting held on 25th September, 2025 has approved the acquisition of 100% equity share capital of Finnet Media Private Limited (“Finnet”), a company incorporated under the Companies Act, 2013, comprising of 3,00,000 (Three Lakh) equity shares face value of Rs.10 each, through Pocket Aces Pictures Private Limited, a material subsidiary of the Company, from its existing promoters, for a total consideration of Rs 8,69,67,750".
Finnet Media is engaged in the media and entertainment business, with operations spanning content creation, production, distribution, and talent management. The company reported a turnover of Rs 23.04 crore for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.
Saregama said the acquisition will strengthen Pocket Aces’ artist and influencer management division, given Finnet Media’s presence in the same business segment. “Post completion of the acquisition, it is expected to generate operational synergies, broaden market reach, and reinforce the position of Pocket Aces in influencer management,” the company said in a statement.
The shares of Saregama India were down 0.80%, trading at Rs 472.70 apiece at 2:40 pm on Thursday.