Swiggy rolls out new features for Food on Train

Swiggy has rolled out a host of new features for its Food on Train service. On the sidelines of the festive season, the company has launched more personalized menu choices for millions of train travelers across India.
As per the company, the commuters can now choose from a range of ‘City Best’ dishes, a curated list of iconic eateries across stations. In addition to this, it has also launched Easy Eats that ensures a hassle-free dining experience on the train.
Swiggy's Easy Eats selection is specifically handpicked for a train dining experience on-the-move from salads to fries and nachos. The company claims that these meals come in neat, convenient packaging with an assured cutlery kit.
Additionally, Swiggy has rolled out a dedicated Pure Veg section for those who prefer vegetarian food or are fasting in Navratris. This festive season, travelers can also discover value on their Food on Train orders via Swiggy with new Offer Zone. This section gives the travelers instant access to 30+ deals available at any station, including up to 60% off at top restaurants.
Deepak Maloo, VP – Food Strategy, Customer Experience & New Initiatives at Swiggy, said, “We’ve listened to what our customers want, and we’re excited to roll out a suite of smarter, more personalized meal choices designed to make every journey delicious, convenient, and truly special. With City Best, we've taken the guesswork out of ordering, so travelers can effortlessly find trusted, high-quality meal options from restaurant partners celebrated for their amazing food, hygiene, and generous portions. Similarly with Easy Eats, we are solving the problem of messy, inconvenient meals on-the-go, while our Pure Veg section gives vegetarian travelers peace of mind."
Furthermore, users are also able to order up to 25% quicker as Swiggy has upgraded Food on Train Page for patchy internet.