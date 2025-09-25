Azim Premji declines request to open Wipro Sarjapur Campus for Bengaluru traffic relief

ADVERTISEMENT
Wipro founder and chairman Azim Premji has declined Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s request to open the IT giant’s Sarjapur campus to public traffic as a way to ease congestion on Bengaluru’s Outer Ring Road (ORR).
Wipro cites SEZ restrictions, compliance concerns
In a formal response, Premji said allowing public vehicles inside the Sarjapur campus is not feasible since the property is classified as a Special Economic Zone (SEZ). The campus operates under strict access-control regulations tied to Wipro’s global service commitments.
“With respect to the specific suggestion of allowing public vehicular movement through our Sarjapur campus, we apprehend significant legal, governance, and statutory challenges since it is an exclusive private property owned by a listed company not intended for public thoroughfare,” Premji wrote.
He further noted that public traffic inside the SEZ would violate contractual compliance requirements and would not offer a sustainable solution to Bengaluru’s growing traffic woes.
Wipro open to supporting long-term traffic solutions
While rejecting the immediate request, Premji reaffirmed Wipro’s commitment to working with the Karnataka government on broader mobility challenges. He designated senior representative Reshmi Shankar to coordinate with state officials.
Premji also proposed a scientific, expert-led urban transport study to find long-term solutions for ORR congestion, calling it an export-critical corridor. Wipro, he said, is ready to underwrite a significant portion of the study cost to support the initiative.
Bengaluru’s traffic gridlock intensifies
Bengaluru continues to face mounting traffic chaos, particularly along the Outer Ring Road, home to many of India’s biggest IT parks. Siddaramaiah had earlier written to leading companies, urging corporate cooperation in easing mobility bottlenecks in the city’s tech corridors.
Premji’s letter highlights both the limitations of private campuses in addressing public infrastructure issues and the growing role of corporates in shaping urban mobility policy in India’s tech capital.