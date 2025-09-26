Betting on themselves: The rise of India’s moonlighting creators

When Instagram arrived in India more than a decade ago, Shubhi Bharal began posting casually while juggling jobs at an event management company and later a digital marketing startup.

“I began creating content informally around the time Instagram launched in India. While working at an event management company and later at a digital marketing startup, my follower count rose to 50,000 because I was making content both for my company and myself,” she recalled.

Then came the pandemic. “Lockdown was a turning point in my career. My boss had deferred our salaries, so I quit my job. At that time, I decided to become a full-time creator,” she said.

Today, Bharal, who goes by thattrendstalke online, has more than 600,000 followers on Instagram and over 100,000 subscribers on YouTube.

She is one among millions. According to a report by Kofluence, India now has an estimated 3.5 million to 4.5 million content creators, with roughly 450,000 expected to monetize their work in 2025.

A Lo-Fi Revolution

As smartphones reach ever deeper into Indian households, social media has become both a professional springboard and a side hustle for many. The lure is obvious: brand deals, celebrity-like visibility, and opportunities that can lead to film roles or invitations to Cannes.

India’s creator economy is also shifting in style. Platforms are awash with so-called “Lo-fi content”—less polished, more relatable videos that prioritize reach over production value. Data shows that the 18-to-35 age group now accounts for 90 percent of Instagram creators and 87 percent of YouTube creators in the country.

“Content creation appeals to younger demographics largely as most of them are looking for alternatives to the traditional 9-to-5 jobs,” said Ritesh Ujjwal, co-founder of Kofluence. With its promise of flexible hours, creative freedom and the chance of income, he added, “young Indians are increasingly turning side hustles into full-time careers.”

Employers Rarely Object

For many, the transition begins quietly. Notable names like Nitibha Kaul, Kamiya Jaini and Revant Himatsingka all started while working corporate jobs.

Content creation has become a form of moonlighting that draws little resistance from employers. “Content creation is a form of moonlighting that most employers don't object to, as long as it does not interfere with daily work,” one industry expert noted.

Annkur Agarwal, co-founder of Mango Creators, said one of his team members manages two YouTube channels while outsourcing design work such as thumbnails.

“There is an uptick in social media side hustles, especially from professionals seeking to diversify their personality portfolio,” said Shantanu Rooj, founder and chief executive of TeamLease Edtech. But he warned of risks for employers, ranging from conflicts of interest to reputational harm “if external content reflects poorly on the organization.”

The Creator as Entrepreneur

With artificial intelligence reshaping workplaces, some see content creation as a hedge against uncertainty.

“Five out of 10 netizens aspire to become creators as a way to future-proof themselves,” said Viren Sean Noronha, chief executive and co-founder of The New Thing. But he called it a fragile bet: “It’s an individual betting on themselves—putting money, time, and their future where their mouth is. The product is you and your credibility.”

Agarwal drew a parallel with entrepreneurship. “They start from scratch, face judgment, and connect with people, hoping to sell their ‘products’ (content)—to their target audience. Ultimately, luck, perseverance, and the right mentorship matter. Not everyone will succeed.”

For some, success can come quickly. Marketing executive Rashika Gupta became an influencer “by accident” when a video of her roka ceremony went viral two years ago.

“Overnight, my husband Hitesh and I became influencers,” she said. Now running two Instagram channels, she insists consistency is more important than reach. “It doesn't matter how many followers you have; what really matters is how active you are and the kind of content you create.”

Even with just 3,000 followers, she said, “I have worked with brands like Faces Canada, Mamaearth, and Decathlon.”

Kofluence data shows that nano influencers (1,000 to 10,000 followers) can earn as little as Rs 500 per brand deal, while creators with audiences in the hundreds of thousands may make up to Rs 5 lakh per collaboration.

The Struggle to Stand Out

But the promise is not without pitfalls.

“There’s no shortage of content creators today, but there is a huge shortage of great ones,” said Hitarth Dadia, chief executive of NOFILTR.GROUP. “Not everyone will stand out or monetize their content effectively. Some will leave jobs for content, while others will need jobs to support their content journeys.”

Kofluence data shows one in three Indian creators struggles with limited brand deals. Others wrestle with volatile income, fickle engagement, and platform algorithms that can shift overnight. YouTube, creators say, tends to provide steadier earnings than Instagram, where payments are more dependent on brands.

One lifestyle influencer, speaking anonymously, put it bluntly: “We constantly have to adapt as Instagram changes its algorithm every week. Growing followers has become a daily struggle. Brands also exploit creators because the market is saturated.”

Even for those with sizable followings, earnings can fall short of expectations. “Even with strong brand engagement, I don't necessarily earn as much as I did in my job six years ago,” Agarwal said. “Agencies and institutions also struggle to make money in this ecosystem.”

Only 12 percent of creators earn more than three-quarters of their income from social media, while more than half earn less than a quarter of their income this way, Kofluence data shows.