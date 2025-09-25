Department of Consumer Affairs invites applications for member posts at NCDRC

ADVERTISEMENT
The Department of Consumer Affairs, under the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, has opened applications for the post of Member at the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC).
The move also anticipates any additional vacancies that may arise before the application deadline.
Headquartered in New Delhi, the NCDRC is a quasi-judicial body established under the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, responsible for adjudicating consumer disputes at the national level.
The Department of Consumer Aﬀairs has invited application only through Online Mode till October 24th, 2025. In certain cases, a copy of the online application may also be submitted through proper channels along with prescribed documents to the Under Secretary (CPU), Department of Consumer Affairs, Room No. 466-A, Krishi Bhavan, New Delhi by the same deadline.
The selection process will be overseen by a Search-Cum-Selection Committee constituted under the Tribunal Reforms Act, 2021. The Committee will evaluate applications based on candidates’ qualifications and experience, shortlist eligible candidates for personal interaction, and make final selections based on overall evaluation, in accordance with the Tribunal (Conditions of Service) Rules, 2021.