Castrol India appoints V Kaushik Vedula as VP-head of marketing

Castrol India on Thursday announced the appointment of V Kaushik Vedula as Vice President and Head – Marketing, effective February 2, 2026.

Vedula replaces Rohit Talwar, who had resigned from the role in August 2025. The appointment comes amid a series of senior leadership changes at the automotive lubricants manufacturer.

In November 2025, Castrol India had appointed Mayank Pandey as Vice President and Head – B2C Sales, strengthening its consumer-facing leadership team.

The Indian arm of the British energy major is currently led by Saugata Basuray, who assumed charge as interim Chief Executive Officer from January 1, 2026, until a new Managing Director is appointed.

Vedula brings over two decades of experience spanning consumer goods, fast-moving consumer durables (FMCD), and digital businesses. In his most recent role as Vice President–Marketing at Emami Limited, he led brand and business strategy across multiple product categories.

Prior to that, he served as Vice President at Quess Corp, where he built and scaled a digital product business and led several growth initiatives. Earlier in his career, Vedula spent seven years running an entrepreneurial venture in the B2B2C space, working closely with consumer brands on retail development and execution.

He began his professional journey in 2004 and has held roles across brand management, consumer marketing, category development, and multi-channel sales management at companies such as Procter & Gamble, Nokia, and Philips.

Vedula holds a PGDM from the Indian Institute of Management Calcutta and a BTech in Computer Science from the International Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Hyderabad.

First Published on Jan 8, 2026 3:12 PM