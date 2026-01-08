Who is Megha Agarwal? Meesho executive with Rs. 2.29 crore pay steps down

E-commerce company Meesho on January 7 announced that Megha Agarwal, Chief Experience Officer (Business), has resigned from her position, according to regulatory filings.

The filing did not disclose the reasons behind Agarwal’s departure and stated that further details would be shared at an appropriate time in line with standard industry practice. The company also did not indicate whether a successor has been identified.

Agarwal had been associated with Meesho for more than six years, having joined the firm in September 2019. During her tenure, she held several leadership roles across growth, strategy and business functions. These included chief of staff, vice president and general manager for user growth, and CXO–Growth, before she assumed the role of Chief Experience Officer (Business) in October 2023.

She holds a BTech degree in Electrical Engineering (Power) from the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi and a master’s degree in management from INSEAD. Prior to joining Meesho, Agarwal worked with A T Kearney Consulting (India) and Nomura Financial Advisory & Securities (India).

In FY25, Agarwal received aggregate compensation of Rs. 2.29 crore. This included an annual variable pay of Rs. 9.4 lakh for FY24, which was paid out in FY25.

The leadership exit comes at a time when Meesho is transitioning into life as a listed company. The firm’s initial public offering in December 2025 was among the larger technology listings in India.

According to a previous report by Hindustan Times, Meesho’s IPO was fully subscribed on the first day of issuance, with shares offered at Rs. 111 apiece, valuing the company at $5.6 billion.

Founded by Vidit Aatrey and Sanjeev Kumar, Meesho operates an asset-light e-commerce platform focused on affordable fashion, home and kitchen products, beauty and lifestyle categories. The company connects consumers with sellers, logistics partners and content creators, positioning itself as a key player in India’s value-driven e-commerce ecosystem.

