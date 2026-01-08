A music-playing lollipop steals the spotlight at CES

A lollipop that plays music directly inside the listener’s head has emerged as one of the more unconventional products showcased at the 2026 Consumer Electronics Show (CES). Unveiled by Lava Tech Brands, the product, called Lollipop Star, uses bone-conduction technology to transmit sound without traditional speakers or headphones.

The device functions as an edible candy-on-a-stick embedded with a compact electronic module. Instead of emitting sound through the air, the lollipop relies on vibrations that travel through the user’s jawbone. When users bite down on the candy using their back teeth, the vibrations move through the bone to the inner ear, creating the sensation of music playing internally.

According to reports from the CES show floor, the electronic components are housed within the handle, which includes a rounded base containing the power switch and vibration mechanism. Once activated, the music begins as soon as the user bites down on the lollipop. The product combines an edible top with a reusable electronic base, turning a simple snack into a brief audio experience.

Lollipop Star is expected to retail for $8.99 and is set to go on sale following CES. Each unit comes preloaded with a single music track that cannot be accessed independently of the candy.

For its initial release, Lava Tech Brands has paired specific flavours with exclusive songs by well-known artists. The debut lineup includes a peach-flavoured lollipop featuring Ice Spice, a blueberry version paired with Akon, and a lime-flavoured option featuring Armani White.

The company has positioned the product as a novelty item rather than a premium audio device. At CES, representatives reportedly said the focus was on fun and experimentation, not high-fidelity sound quality. Aimed largely at impulse buyers and younger consumers, Lollipop Star stands out as one of the more playful intersections of food and consumer technology at this year’s show.

First Published on Jan 8, 2026 11:38 AM