            

      Unilever's Ashish Rai joins JSW Paints as chief business officer, decorative paints

      Previously, Ashish Rai led Unilever as head - distributive trade transformation at Unilever.

      By  Storyboard18May 27, 2024 4:26 PM
      Ashish Rai began his career at Infosys and went on to work at Colgate-Palmolive too.

      Ashish Rai, who led Unilever as head - distributive trade transformation, has joined JSW Paints as chief business officer. In his previous role, Rai led Unilever’s strategic priority of distributive trade digital transformation ~€ 16 Bn annual turnover business for Unilever globally across 23 markets leading a cross functional team of product management, change enablement, finance, human resources and partnering with the in-market teams.

      At Unilever, as the global vice president - distributive trade and B2B E-commerce, he managed distributive trade business strategy and operational design for Unilever in Asia, Africa and Latin America. Digital transformation of small retailers (e-b2b) in top 12 distributive trade markets of the world with specific focus on increasing digital penetration and adoption. He led distributive trade business for Unilever across developing and emerging markets- Asia, Africa, Middle East and Latin America.


      First Published on May 27, 2024 4:26 PM

