Bengaluru ranks as India’s most welcoming city for women professionals: Study

Bengaluru has emerged as the most welcoming city in India for women professionals, according to a new study released, underscoring the city’s growing reputation as a preferred destination for women to build long-term careers and personal lives.

As per the Top Cities for Women in India study conducted by workplace culture consultancy Avtar Group, Bengaluru ranked first among Indian cities on measures of inclusion and opportunity for women, The New Indian Express reported. Chennai, Pune, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Gurugram, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Thiruvananthapuram and Coimbatore completed the top 10 list.

The study introduced a long-term inclusivity index designed to assess how effectively cities support women across key parameters such as workforce participation, personal safety and career progression. It also identified benchmark cities and outlined practices that could help organisations and policymakers strengthen women’s access to employment opportunities, the report informed.

Researchers evaluated 125 cities across India and compared the findings with earlier editions of the study. Rankings were derived using a composite City Inclusion Score that combines both social and workplace-related indicators.

Social inclusion was measured through factors including quality of life, safety, women’s participation in the workforce and levels of empowerment. Industrial inclusion assessed the presence of women-friendly industries, availability of career support systems and the concentration of gender-inclusive organisations, according to the report.

Bengaluru retained the top position in 2025 with a City Inclusion Score of 53.29, supported by its strong professional ecosystem and wide range of career opportunities for women. Chennai followed with a score of 49.86, while Pune at 46.27, Hyderabad at 46.04 and Mumbai at 44.49 rounded off the top five.

The study noted that cities such as Delhi, Gurugram and Noida performed strongly on job creation and industrial growth but lagged on social parameters including safety, affordability and ease of mobility, highlighting that economic expansion alone does not automatically translate into inclusivity, as per the report.

In contrast, cities including Thiruvananthapuram, Shimla and Tiruchirappalli recorded robust social indicators but lacked a strong industrial base, limiting large-scale employment opportunities for women. Hyderabad, Kolkata and Pune were cited as cities that have achieved a more balanced mix of social support systems and workplace opportunities.

First Published on Jan 8, 2026 5:38 PM